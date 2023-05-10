Pakistan's government has brought out the military in areas roiled by deadly violence following the arrest of former premier Imran Khan, who was dragged from a courtroom and ordered held for another eight days on new corruption charges that outraged his supporters and deepened the South Asian country's political turmoil.

In an address to the nation on Wednesday, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said the unrest by Khan's supporters "damaged sensitive public and private property," forcing him to deploy the military in the capital of Islamabad, the most populous province of Punjab and in volatile regions of the northwest.

After Khan was arrested on Tuesday, crowds in Islamabad and other major cities blocked roads, clashed with police, and set fire to police checkpoints and military facilities in violence.

At least eight people have been killed, nearly 300 wounded and over 1,900 detained across the country, Dawn newspaper reported.

"Such scenes were never seen by the people of Pakistan," Sharif said, following a Cabinet meeting. "Even patients were taken out of ambulances and ambulances were set on fire."

Calling such attacks "unforgivable," he warned that those involved in violence would be given exemplary punishment.

Sharif said Khan was arrested because of his involvement in corruption, and that there was evidence available to back up these charges.

Khan, who was ousted in a no-confidence vote last year by Sharif, is being held at a police compound in Islamabad.

The military also weighed in with a strongly worded statement, vowing stern action against those seeking to push Pakistan toward a "civil war." It called the organised attacks on its installations a "black chapter" in the country's political history.

"What the eternal enemy of the country could not do for 75 years, this group, wearing a political cloak, in the lust for power, has done it," the statement said, adding that troops had exercised restraint but they would respond to further attacks, and those involved will bear the responsibility.

Also on Wednesday, police arrested Fawad Chaudhry, Khan's deputy and vice president of his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf [PTI] party, outside the Supreme Court in Islamabad. Chaudhry, an outspoken government critic, had insisted that he had been granted legal protection from arrest, and the police did not specify the charges.

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres, in noting the protests, "calls for all parties to refrain from violence" and "he stresses the need to respect the right to peaceful assembly," deputy spokesperson Farhan Haq said.

