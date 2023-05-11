WORLD
Why the arrest of Imran Khan could push Pakistan into further turmoil
Pakistan faces protests following the arrest of opposition leader Khan on corruption charges.
Supporters of former Prime Minister Imran Khan's party scuffle with riot police officers arriving to arrest their leader outside Khan's residence, in Lahore, Pakistan. / Photo: AP
May 11, 2023

Pakistan is witnessing a wave of violence following the arrest of popular opposition leader and former Prime Minister Imran Khan on corruption charges.

The level of unrest has not been seen since 2007, when another former premier — Benazir Bhutto — was assassinated during an election campaign.

Footage of Khan being dragged from court sparked outrage among his supporters. Angry protesters torched buildings and vehicles.

Authorities have deployed troops in an attempt to contain the clashes. Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif vowed a tough response to the attacks. Khan is in custody at a police compound in the capital, Islamabad, undergoing questioning.

What is happening in Pakistan?

Since Khan's arrest on Tuesday, at least eight people have died and dozens have been wounded in clashes between his supporters and police.

Protesters have burned buildings and vehicles to the ground. Others have blocked roads and set fire to police checkpoints and military facilities.

Schools and colleges remain closed in Khan's regional strongholds. More than 2,000 people have been arrested so far.

Why does Khan's arrest matter?

Pakistan has a history of military takeovers, political upheaval and social unrest.

Khan is the seventh prime minister to be arrested since 1977. Military property, including the home of a top commander, has been destroyed.

The current turmoil comes as the already embattled country struggles with a dire economic situation, a spike in militancy and the impact of last year’s catastrophic floods.

This grimness is unlikely to be addressed or resolved soon, further straining living conditions and security for the 220-million population.

Why is there such a strong reaction to Khan's detention?

Khan was ousted in a no-confidence vote in Parliament in April 2022, but still has a massive grassroots following with the power to quickly mobilise thousands of supporters.

Last November, he was shot in the leg at a rally. He claims both incidents are evidence of a conspiracy against him. His followers also claim the same and believe he was unjustly ousted and is being targeted by the government and the military.

Why was he arrested?

Khan has at least 100 criminal cases filed against him by various government agencies.

He was in court on Tuesday for one set of corruption charges, but was arrested for another. What’s striking about his detention is how dramatic it was — the anti-graft agency whose agents detained him has not explained why he was taken so publicly, dragged out of court and shoved into an armored vehicle.

The 70-year-old Khan has repeatedly denied all allegations against him.

What happens next?

The government has stepped up security, banned gatherings — and in some places shut down social media.

But Khan’s supporters are determined to see him freed and returned to power, saying he is their red line.

A crackdown on party activists and leaders will not make his supporters back down. Though he may ultimately be released, while he is in detention, the standoff between his supporters and authorities continues — all the while deepening Pakistan's divisions.

