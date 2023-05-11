The US has pledged to pursue accountability over the killing of Palestinian Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh and take necessary measures to prevent similar "tragedies" from happening in the future.

"We condemned Shireen's killing when it happened a year ago, and we condemn it today as well. And we continue to pursue accountability to ensure that steps are taken to prevent similar tragedies from occurring in the future," State Department deputy spokesperson Vedant Patel said Thursday.

Both the findings from the Israeli army and the findings from the US security coordinator continue to indicate that there was not an "intentionality" to the "very tragic incident," Patel told a press briefing.

Abu Akleh, 51, a Palestinian-American journalist, was killed on May 11, and the Palestinian Health Ministry said she was shot in the head while covering an Israeli military raid in the West Bank city of Jenin.

The Israeli army later admitted one of its soldiers likely shot the reporter -- who was wearing a helmet and a bulletproof vest marked "Press" -- having mistaken her for a militant.

Abu Akleh's museum

The Palestinian Authority laid the cornerstone of a museum in the name of Abu Akleh.

Around 70 people attended the emotional ceremony on Thursday, including family, friends and Palestinian officials, as work officially commenced on the Shireen Abu Akleh Museum for Media.

Addressing the crowd, Abu Akleh's brother Anton said the museum would "convey the image of truth and the image of suffering for years to come".