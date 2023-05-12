Europol has arrested Western Balkan's biggest drug lords after an investigation into encrypted phones.

Coordinated raids were carried out in Serbia and in the Netherlands to target a cartel's leadership and distribution infrastructure, Europol said in a statement on Thursday.

"A total of 23 individuals have been arrested, including the 3 leaders of this criminal organisation, considered as High-Value Targets by Europol," said the statement.

Seven other members of this criminal organisation were already arrested in Belgium in 2021. Two individuals were previously arrested for other offences in Serbia and Peru. Another suspect was arrested in the Netherlands on May 8.

Serbian authorities seized assets to the tune of $5.44 million.

Moreover, during the operations, 15 high-end cars and luxury jewellery and watches were seized in 35 house searches.

'Balkan Cartel'