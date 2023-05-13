TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Cooperation key for lasting stability in Syria: Turkish FM
Syria has been embroiled in a vicious civil war since early 2011, when the Bashar al Assad regime cracked down on pro-democracy protests with unexpected ferocity.
Cooperation key for lasting stability in Syria: Turkish FM
Hundreds of thousands of people have been killed and more than 10 million others displaced in Syria since 2011. / Photo: AA
May 13, 2023

Cooperation is needed to ensure lasting stability in Syria, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu has said.

"The UN is cooperating with us on this issue. Cooperation with the Assad regime is also very important. This is essential to building lasting stability in Syria," Cavusoglu told CNN Turk news channel on Saturday.

He said Türkiye hosts the largest number of Syrian refugees, adding: "550,000 people have returned since the safe zone was created. People need to be returned to their homes. Their return should be safe and dignified. Their safety is very important. ... Infrastructure needs to be created for their basic needs."

Cavusoglu recalled that the foreign ministers of Türkiye, Russia, Iran, and Syria agreed to form a committee to advance relations between Türkiye and Syria.

"A roadmap was agreed upon. It was decided to form a working group. Friends will discuss what steps will be taken in the fight against terrorism, how the political process will work, and what steps will be taken in the upcoming period."

Recommended
RelatedTürkiye backs political solution to Syria conflict: Cavusoglu

"Maybe we will meet once again. Then the leaders can meet. In other words, it is necessary to prepare for the leaders' meeting," he added.

Syria has been embroiled in a vicious civil war since early 2011, when the Bashar al Assad regime cracked down on pro-democracy protests with unexpected ferocity.

Hundreds of thousands of people have been killed and more than 10 million others displaced, according to UN estimates.

RelatedTurkey's multilateral cooperation in Syria
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Turkish First Lady calls for urgent action to halt Israel's 'massacre of education' in Gaza
US may have less influence on Israel than perceived — Turkish FM Hakan Fidan
‘We want to create new technologies, not catch up,’ says STM’s Ozgur Guleryuz at TEKNOFEST
By Abhishek G Bhaya
TEKNOFEST 2025: Syria’s young innovators thrive at Türkiye’s top tech festival
Strongest response to Israel's Gaza genocide has come from Türkiye: Erdogan
Good COP, bad COP: Summit diplomacy and Türkiye’s bid for 2026 climate conference
By Mikail Yasar Gunay
Türkiye monitors Greek Cypriot arms deal with Israel, vows necessary measures for TRNC security
NASA veteran hails Türkiye’s space push, sees more astronauts
Teknofest visitors experience Türkiye’s Steel Dome air defence system
Documentary on slain Aysenur Ezgi Eygi screened in Washington
Türkiye’s supersonic jet trainer Hurjet flies high at TEKNOFEST 2025
By Kazim Alam
Turkish foreign minister discusses Gaza situation with Saudi, Egyptian counterparts
Young innovators shine at TEKNOFEST Istanbul, driving the next wave of global tech
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Turkish Intelligence Chief Kalin meets Syrian President al Sharaa in Damascus
TEKNOFEST 2025: Türkiye bumps up research and development allocation to $16B per year
Turkiye deepens security footprints in Southeast Asia with defence deals and partnerships
By Esra Karataş Alpay