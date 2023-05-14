Sunday, May 14, 2023

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has vowed that his country is preparing a counteroffensive designed to liberate areas occupied by Russia, not to attack Russian territory.

Speaking during a news conference with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Berlin on Sunday, Zelenskyy said Ukraine’s goal is to free the territories within its internationally recognized borders.

The Washington Post cited previously undisclosed documents from a trove of US intelligence leaks suggesting that Zelenskyy has considered trying to capture areas in Russia proper for possible use as bargaining chips in peace negotiations to end the war launched by Moscow in February 2022. This would put him at odds with Western governments that have insisted that weapons they provide must not be used to attack targets in Russia.

Asked about the report, Zelenskyy said: “We don't attack Russian territory, we liberate our own legitimate territory.”

Follow more updates 👇

1720 GMT - French President Macron to host dinner meeting with Ukraine's Zelenskyy

French President Emmanuel Macron will have a dinner meeting later on Sunday in Paris with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, during which France will reaffirm its military and humanitarian support for Ukraine, the French president's office announced.

1321 GMT - Civilians killed in unexploded ordinance blast in southern Ukraine

At least five civilians in Ukraine have been reported killed when an undetonated shell exploded in the southern Kherson region.

"In the Kherson region, explosives left by the Russian army killed five civilians. The tragedy happened at one of the agricultural enterprises in the village of Myroliubivka, Novovorontsovka community," Andriy Yermak, head of the Ukrainian Presidential Office, said on Telegram.

Yermak further said the youngest victim of the blast was 27 years old, while the oldest was 68.

The Russia-Ukraine war, now in its 14th month, has killed more than 8,790 civilians and wounded over 14,810, according to the latest UN figures, Anadolu Agency reported.

1119 GMT - Russia says Ukraine made 'mass attempts' to break through Bakhmut defences

Russia's Defence Ministry said on Sunday that Ukrainian forces made "mass attempts" to break through its defences in the eastern city of Bakhmut over the past 24 hours, as pressure on its troops continued to mount.

It said in a briefing that Ukraine had waged attacks in the north and south of the city, but that they had not broken through Russian defences. "All attacks by units of Ukraine's armed forces have been repelled," it said.

Reuters was not able to independently verify Russia's account.

Neither side has been able to take full control of Bakhmut, despite months of grinding warfare that has inflicted heavy losses on both sides.

0540 GMT - Ukraine's Zelenskyy in Berlin to discuss arms deliveries

German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier has welcomed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to Berlin on his first visit to the country since Russia's offensive in Ukraine began.