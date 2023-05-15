A trade union representing senior doctors in England has said its members had begun voting on whether to take industrial action after the government failed to put forward a "satisfactory" offer on pay.

The British Medical Association (BMA) is urging consultant doctors to vote in favour of strike action in the ballot, which began on Monday and closes on June 27.

The union says consultants' take-home pay fell 35 percent between 2008/9 and 2021/22, with the squeeze further compounded by double digit inflation over the last year.

"We have tried to remedy this through weeks of talks with the government," the BMA said.

"We were hopeful ... these talks would have a positive outcome. Sadly, no satisfactory offer on pay has been forthcoming. This left us with no option but to open this ballot for industrial action."

Further strike action