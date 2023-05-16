WORLD
3 MIN READ
Senegal opposition leader's rape trial postponed after deadly clashes
Three people died during clashes between Senegalese police and supporters of opposition leader Ousmane Sonko amid flaring tensions triggered by a legal showdown.
Senegal opposition leader's rape trial postponed after deadly clashes
Fresh clashes broke out in parts of Dakar and in the southern city of Ziguinchor, of which Sonko is mayor, where a crowd had barred access to Sonko's house to prevent security forces from taking him to court. / Others
May 16, 2023

The rape trial of Senegal's main opposition leader Ousmane Sonko that was due to open in the capital has been postponed until May 23.

Tuesday's delay came after 24 hours of unrest linked to the case against the prominent politician in the West African nation in which the interior ministry says three people died, including a police officer killed by a reversing armoured car.

Police and Sonko's supporters clashed on Monday in the southern city of Ziguinchor where youths threw stones and used tree trunks to barricade streets leading to Sonko’s house.

In the capital, Dakar, around 20 buses were burned in the unrest, which saw protesters hurled stones and firebombs at police, with security forces responding with tear gas.

The judge of the criminal chamber of the Dakar high court postponed Sonko's trial to give lawyers for key witnesses time to go over the court files.

Facing up to 10 years

Sonko is accused of sexually assaulting and making death threats to a woman who worked in a massage parlour in 2021. If convicted, Sonko faces up to 10 years in prison and would be barred from running for president.

He has denied the charges, saying they are a scheme by President Macky Sall to disqualify him from the 2024 presidential election. Sall denies this.

Recommended

Sonko was not in court when the trial started around 1000 GMT but his alleged victim appeared with her lawyers.

A judge opened the case before almost immediately postponing it to next week, following a debate between the two sides.

Sonko's lawyers said they needed more time to prepare given the complexity of the case, while lawyers for the alleged victim objected.

"For two years we have been ready. Everything is ready. We have to judge this case today and be done with it," her attorney El Hadj Diouf told the court.

Sonko recently received a six-month suspended prison sentence in a defamation case, which could also block a 2024 run for the presidency unless he can successfully appeal the conviction.

The charges against Sonko have sparked sporadic and sometimes violent protests in Senegal over the last two years. The politician enjoys widespread support among the country's youth, who are frustrated with the current government and believe Sall is trying to cling to power.

There was a heavy presence of security forces around Dakar on Tuesday, and the streets were calm after Monday's unrest.

RelatedSenegal ruling party claims victory in legislative elections
Explore
White House plan for TikTok deal hands US control of algorithm. Will China really let go?
Pro-Palestine protesters block entrance at European Baseball Cup in Netherlands
Palestine’s sole athlete at Tokyo World Athletics Championships says he runs 'for this flag'
Saudi Arabia pledges $368 million in aid to Yemen’s government in Aden: Source
Syrian foreign minister meets US religious freedom commission in Washington
Macron says upcoming New York talks key to mobilising global support for two-state solution
Jordan says border crossing with Israel to reopen on Sunday for travelers
Saudi Arabia finds its nuclear umbrella in Pakistan
By Sabena Siddiqui
Hamas releases 'farewell photo' of 47 Israeli captives amid ground invasion of Gaza City
India captain tells players to switch off phones before Asia Cup rematch with Pakistan
Zelenskyy to meet Trump at UN as Russia, Ukraine conflict continues to escalate
Israel faces possible expulsion from UEFA competitions: report
Cyberattack disrupts check-in systems, delays flights at major European airports
Amazon, Microsoft, JPMorgan urge H-1B workers to stay in US after Trump imposes $100,000 visa fee
Iraq is set to open first industrial-scale solar plant to tackle chronic power shortages
Poland scrambles jets as Russian strikes hit near border with Ukraine