The rape trial of Senegal's main opposition leader Ousmane Sonko that was due to open in the capital has been postponed until May 23.

Tuesday's delay came after 24 hours of unrest linked to the case against the prominent politician in the West African nation in which the interior ministry says three people died, including a police officer killed by a reversing armoured car.

Police and Sonko's supporters clashed on Monday in the southern city of Ziguinchor where youths threw stones and used tree trunks to barricade streets leading to Sonko’s house.

In the capital, Dakar, around 20 buses were burned in the unrest, which saw protesters hurled stones and firebombs at police, with security forces responding with tear gas.

The judge of the criminal chamber of the Dakar high court postponed Sonko's trial to give lawyers for key witnesses time to go over the court files.

Facing up to 10 years

Sonko is accused of sexually assaulting and making death threats to a woman who worked in a massage parlour in 2021. If convicted, Sonko faces up to 10 years in prison and would be barred from running for president.

He has denied the charges, saying they are a scheme by President Macky Sall to disqualify him from the 2024 presidential election. Sall denies this.