More than 400 people are dead in Myanmar’s Rakhine state from Cyclone Mocha, which made landfall Sunday on the coast between Bangladesh’s Cox’s Bazar district and Myanmar Kyaukpyu township, a rights group said.

The Arakan Rohingya National Alliance (ARNA) in a statement on Wednesday said that coastal villages in Rakhine’s capital Sittwe suffered extensive damage and more than 400 people, mostly Muslims, lost their lives and the death toll is expected to rise.

It added that over 10,000 homes were also destroyed.

Cyclone Mocha – one of the most powerful storms to ever hit the region – made landfall Sunday, leaving a trail of death and destruction. The Joint Typhoon Warning Center said it entered Rakhine’s coast with wind speeds of more than 135 miles (217 kilometers) per hour.

“In Sittwe, approximately 130,000 Rohingya have been confined in refugee camps, similar to concentration camps, since 2012. Most of them have not been evacuated. One camp, which housed 380 shelters, was completely wiped out by approximately 30 feet of flooding, Nay San Lwin, a co-founder of the Free Rohingya Coalition, told Anadolu Agency.

According to multiple sources, the death toll in all camps in Sittwe may be higher than 400.