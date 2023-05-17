Leaders and representatives from Pacific Island nations have demanded at a UN climate crisis conference in Bangkok that the world make more effort to put aside differences in combating the environmental impact, especially as their countries emerge from the economic devastation of the Covid pandemic.

Prime Minister Mark Brown of the Cook Islands said earlier this week that the finance model for combatting the growing climate crisis is “not the way to go” for countries in his region with such small populations that produce “inconsequential amounts of carbon emissions” but suffer the most from the effects.

He encouraged a shift toward grants or interest-free loans to help ease the financial burden on poorer countries.

“All we’re doing is adding debt to countries that have come out of Covid with increased debt, and to me, it is actually quite offensive that we would be required to borrow money to build resilience and to borrow from the very countries that are causing climate change,” he told the Associated Press news agency.

Brown said his country lost an estimated 41 percent of its GDP because of the pandemic, “a loss of a decade’s worth of prosperity.”

He said he will give this message to leaders when he represents his tiny South Pacific nation with a population of about 17,000 at a summit later this week of the Group of Seven leading industrialised nations in Japan, where he hopes to be able to speak on a more equal footing to the leaders than as “a grateful recipient” to “benevolent donors.”

Palau President Surangel S. Whipps Jr. agreed that financing opportunities are “few and difficult” and criticised wealthy countries for failing to commit to providing the financial help they had promised, which he said represents only a tiny portion of their prioritised expenditures such as the military.

“We didn’t cause the problem, but now they’re going to make money off of us by giving us a loan so we can pay back with interest,” he told AP. “So now you have to adapt, but we’ll give you money and make money off of you by giving you that money to adapt. That doesn’t make sense.”