George Ekombe tells his last customer to hurry up because he needs to close up his shop at Kibagare village, an informal settlement in Nairobi, and go for football practice.

The 24-year-old runs a small one-room shop where people can play video games on a small screen that he has mounted on the wall. He can only afford one screen, and customers take turns to play.

On a good day, he earns about $2 in Kenyan Shillings. “This is my life now,” George tells TRT Afrika. “It is very tough because sometimes I hardly even make that money, but I will stick to this because I am not going back to crime,” he adds.

George’s story is also the story of thousands of other young Kenyans seeking redemption after being drawn into the dangerous world of crime – mainly to escape crippling poverty but sometimes also in a rush of adrenaline.

The latest economic survey by the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics shows the number of crimes recorded in 2021 at 81,200, a sharp increase from the previous year.

Law enforcers say most of these crimes were committed by young people, mainly male teenagers.

Some of those that TRT Afrika spoke to in Kibagare village said growing up in informal settlements like theirs offers young people limited opportunities.

School dropouts and unemployed, these young people are drawn to crime as a shortcut to a life of material comforts. Instead, most of them ended up dead or behind bars.

George ran away from home at the age of seven when he felt he ''had become a man”.

“After being in the streets for two years, I learnt the skills of mugging and stealing people’s phones and bags. As a teenager, getting between $30 and $100 in a single day was heaven for me,” he explains.

All the money made he spent on alcohol and “other pleasures”.

“My worst nightmare in crime came one day when one of my two pals told us he had organised a grand crime that would take us out of poverty forever… we thought it was either stealing a television or a radio,” he recalls.

His life changed that day when “we attacked a man whom he said was his former boss”. George says he started having second thoughts about the streetlife when they realised his colleague had acquired a gun.

“This wasn’t our style, we only snatched phones and mugged people, but we had never indulged in weapons. I got very scared because having a gun is not a good thing. In the streets, we believe a gun will lead you to your death.”

In 2017, two of his street allies were gunned down by police while robbing in broad daylight. He knew that would be his path if he did not change.

“I moved to Kibarage village…but living idly in such an informal settlement made it hard for me to stop thinking of crime,” he says.

It was then that Aaron Kifogo – the coach of a football team – offered George a chance at a new life.

“Coach Aaron approached me and asked me to join his football team. Aaron is just 30 years old, but to me, he is like the father I never had. He supported me in setting up this business too.”

A village youth leader, Aaron constantly interacts with all the young people to motivate them and keep them away from the streets.

Rabbit out of the hat

As George locks up his shop, he calls out to Setrick Isichi, 26, a teammate who works in the next shop.

Setrick’s only source of income is from carrying water bottles from the shop to the customers’ homes, and on a good day, he earns up to a dollar.

His life followed a similar trajectory to that of George.

“I entered the crime world at 15. I was a street boy, I admired the money people got when they stole,” Setrick tells TRT Afrika.

His first attempt was snatching a phone from a person in a moving car. That set the pace for seven more years of petty theft.

His facial muscles tighten up, and he leans forward before continuing in a lower voice.

“One day in 2012, one of my three friends snatched a phone and got away, so I also made an attempt to do the same,” he explains, his eyes tearing up. “But as I attempted to run away, I was caught by two men, who started shouting that I was a thief, and a mob gathered around me in seconds.”

The impact of mob justice is evident in the many scars on his face and head.

Police saved Setrick from the mob, took him to a hospital, and later sent him to prison.