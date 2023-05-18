ChatGPT, the artificial intelligence [AI] bot that became a global sensation for its powers to churn out human-like content and provide answers on all subjects, is now available in the Apple App Store.

OpenAI, the Microsoft-backed company behind ChatGPT, on Thursday said the release came after it heard from users that they "love using ChatGPT on the go."

By moving to smartphones, OpenAI continues its encroachment on the search market, massively dominated by Google, which has been put under pressure by the rise of generative AI.

"We're starting our rollout in the US and will expand to additional countries in the coming weeks," said a blog post announcing the new app, which is described in the App Store as the "official app" by OpenAI.

Offered free of charge, the app will allow users to "get precise information without sifting through ads or multiple results," OpenAI said on its website, in a subtle dig at Google's search engine.

But the app will also provide exclusive access and early access features to subscribers through a monthly subscription service.

"ChatGPT Plus subscribers get exclusive access to GPT-4's capabilities, early access to features and faster response times, all on iOS," the company added.

Race for AI dominance

ChatGPT's powers are already available on smartphones, through Microsoft's Bing search app, which uses technology from OpenAI.