Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will attend the Group of Seven (G7) Hiroshima summit this weekend, a Ukrainian security official said, putting fresh pressure on Russia against the backdrop of a city synonymous with the horrors of nuclear war.

Zelenskyy will attend the gathering on Sunday, the third and final day, two officials involved in the arrangements for the G7 said on Friday, declining to be identified because of the sensitivity of the issue.

"Very important things will be decided there and it is therefore the presence of our president that is absolutely essential in order to defend our interests," Oleksiy Danilov, secretary of Ukraine's National Security and Defence Council, told state television.

Zelenskyy's presence, and his calls for greater support for Ukraine in its conflict with Moscow, will add drama and urgency to the gathering.

The G7 leaders are already expected to announce new sanctions against Russia and closer collaboration in countering China.

The Ukrainian president is expected to arrive in Japan on Saturday evening, one of the sources said. The White House declined to comment.

Earlier on Friday the G7 leaders laid wreaths in Hiroshima, a city that, along with Nagasaki, was destroyed by a US nuclear attack 78 years ago that ended World War Two.

During the summit, they are expected to announce tightened sanctions on Russia and debate strategy on a more than year-long conflict that shows no signs of easing.

Having emerged as the world's richest nations in the post-WW2 era, the G7 democracies have become increasingly challenged by an ascendant China and unpredictable Russia.

Wide-ranging sanctions on Russia