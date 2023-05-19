Some 700 people have been evacuated from four small towns in western Spain owing to a wildfire fanned by strong winds that razed some 8,000 hectares (20,000 acres).

More than 400 firefighters, including 50 agents from the army’s Military Emergency Unit, are battling to bring the fire under control in Las Hurdes, a hilly area west of Madrid, officials said on Friday.

Officials suspect the fire, which began Wednesday night, was started intentionally as they say two separate blazes erupted almost simultaneously.

The president of the surrounding region of Extremadura, Guillermo Fernandez Vara, said the person responsible “knew very well what they were doing” to cause the most damage by starting the blaze at night, making it more difficult to extinguish.

Many wildfires in Spain are believed by police and officials to be started intentionally. The reasons why are said to vary.

Related Over a thousand people flee as forest fire engulfs 3,000 hectares in Spain

'Difficult to predict'