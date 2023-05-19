Artificial intelligence (AI) may have been used to make Harrison Ford decades younger in parts of his final film as Indiana Jones, but the 80-year-old actor has admitted he loves being older and has no plans to slow down.

Ford, whose "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny" premiered in Cannes the previous night, vowed on Friday this will be his last outing as the swashbuckling archaeologist after more than four decades in the role.

And Kathleen Kennedy, president of Lucasfilm which also owns the Star Wars franchise, gave a resounding "no" at a press conference when asked if AI would be used to keep Ford coming back to the role.

An emotional Ford welled up several times while reflecting on his long career and co-stars, and said he was "real happy with age".

"I don't look back and say, 'I wish I was that guy again,' because I don't. I love being older." he said.

And he has no plans to slow down, confirming he would do another season of both Western drama "1923" and comedy "Shrinking".

Related Pushing for equality: Ongoing struggle of women and minority filmmakers

Mixed reviews