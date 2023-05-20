Sudan's de facto leader Abdel Fattah al Burhan has sacked his deputy-turned-rival Mohamed Hamdan Daglo, as forces loyal to the feuding generals pressed on with fighting in both Khartoum and Darfur.

With neither side appearing to have the upper hand, Burhan on Friday sacked Daglo and appointed three allies to top jobs in the military.

"General Burhan has issued a constitutional decree assigning Malik Agar to the post of vice-president of the ruling transitional Sovereignty Council, effective today," the council said on its Facebook page.

The military also reported that Burhan named General Shamsedding Kabashi to be his deputy, and chose two other loyal officers to be his assistants.

Agar, a former rebel leader and governor of Blue Nile state on the South Sudan border, signed a peace deal with Khartoum in 2020 and was appointed to the Sovereignty Council in February 2021.

He leads one wing of the SPLM-North, formed in 2011 by northern fighters of the movement, which led South Sudan to independence that year.

Observers consider Agar's promotion as a symbolic move which is not expected to impact the power struggle between Burhan and Daglo.

Over a million displaced

The United Nations meanwhile warned on Friday that humanitarian needs are increasing in Sudan, with aid chief Martin Griffith allocating $22 million in emergency funds to help Sudanese fleeing the violence.

The UN refugee agency [UNHCR] says more than 1 million people have been displaced by the power struggle between Burhan and Daglo, who leads the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces [RSF].

On Friday, witnesses reported exchanges of fire both in the capital Khartoum and in the troubled Darfur region, where armed civilians have also entered the fray, stoking ethnic and tribal rivalries.

In Central Darfur, RSF fighters are trying to push Burhan's military from its headquarters in the capital Zalingei, residents said.

Some 705 people have been killed and at least 5,287 injured, according to the World Health Organization.

In South Darfur capital Nyala, fighting killed 18 people on Thursday, Sudan's doctors syndicate said. Witnesses told AFP news agency clashes were ongoing on Friday.

The conflict has displaced an estimated 843,000 people within Sudan and put around 250,000 to flight into neighbouring countries, the United Nations refugee agency said on Friday.

Related 'Bodies everywhere' as renewed air strikes hit Sudan's Khartoum, Bahri

Ceasefire efforts