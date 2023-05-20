Warring sides in Sudan have reached an agreement for a seven-day humanitarian ceasefire, Saudi Arabia and US said in a joint statement after talks in Jeddah.

Representatives from both army chief Abdel Fattah al Burhan and his former deputy turned rival Mohamed Hamdan Daglo vowed not to seek any military advantage before the truce goes into effect at 9:45 pm Khartoum time [1945 GMT] on May 22, the statement released by the US State Department said on Sunday.

The ceasefire "shall remain in effect for seven days and may be extended with the agreement of both parties," it said.

Past similar ceasefires were not honoured by the warring parties.

Sudan has been mired in turmoil since a conflict broke out between the army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces [RSF] in mid-April.

Mass deaths and displacements