Debt ceiling talks between the White House and the Republican opposition appeared at an impasse, with both sides trading accusations as time runs out to avoid a potentially catastrophic US default.

A Republican offer made on late Friday was "a big step back and contained a set of extreme partisan demands that could never pass both Houses of Congress," White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre said in a statement on Saturday.

"It is only a Republican leadership beholden to its MAGA wing — not the President or Democratic leadership — who are threatening to put our nation into default for the first time in our history unless extreme partisan demands are met," she said, referring to the far-right of the Republican Party.

The White House, determined not to let Republicans blame Democrats for the situation in the eyes of the public, even sent a memo to newsrooms detailing the proposals.

Meanwhile, top congressional Republican Kevin McCarthy tweeted on Saturday that the White House was "moving backwards" in the talks.

"Unfortunately, the socialist wing of the Democrat Party appears to be in control --especially with President Biden out of the country," he wrote, referring to Biden's trip to Japan for the G7 summit.

With the Treasury Department warning that the US government could run out of money as early as June 1 — triggering massive economic disruption in the world's biggest economy and likely around the globe — the political battle in Washington has see-sawed without any clear sign of resolution.

Economic standoff