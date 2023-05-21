Twelve people have been killed in a stampede at an El Salvador stadium where soccer fans had gathered to watch a local tournament, police said.

Authorities said initial reports pointed to a crush of fans who tried to enter Cuscatlan Stadium in the Central American country's capital San Salvador to watch a match between teams Alianza and FAS on Saturday.

The match was suspended as emergency personnel evacuated people from the stadium, where hundreds of police officers and soldiers gathered as ambulance sirens wailed.

"Preliminarily, we have a negative result of 12 victims, nine who are here in the stadium and three more that we have been informed are in different hospital centres," National Civil Police (PNC) director Mauricio Arriaza told reporters.

"Salvadoran soccer is in mourning," Arriaza said.

Health Minister Francisco Alabi said the country's hospital network was "providing medical care to all patients."

Interior Minister Juan Carlos Bidegain said the civil protection service's first responders were on the scene.

Carlos Fuentes, spokesman for the emergency services group Comandos de Salvamento, said they were treating more than 500 people.

About 100 people in serious condition were taken to hospital, with some showing signs of asphyxia and other types of trauma, Fuentes said.