WORLD
3 MIN READ
More than a dozen killed in clashes in Sudan's Darfur: Medics
At least 850 civilians have been killed and more than 3,300 injured in fighting between the army and the RSF since April 15.
More than a dozen killed in clashes in Sudan's Darfur: Medics
A man walks while smoke rises above buildings after aerial bombardment during clashes between the paramilitary RSF and the army in Khartoum. / Photo: Reuters Archive
May 21, 2023

At least 18 civilians have been killed in clashes between the Sudanese army and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) paramilitary group in the South Darfur region of western Sudan, according to local medics.

In a statement on Sunday, the Sudan Doctors Syndicate said two people were also injured in the violence that first broke out on May 20 in the provincial capital Nyala.

The NGO said the death toll could be higher amid heavy shelling across the city.

According to witnesses, several families have fled their homes to take refuge outside the city.

The violence came despite an agreement between the two military rivals for a seven-day ceasefire on Saturday following talks in Saudi Arabia.

RelatedSudan's warring factions agree on temporary truce

At least 850 civilians have been killed and more than 3,300 injured in fighting between the army and the RSF since April 15, according to local medics.

Recommended

After the first face-to-face talks in Saudi Arabia, the army and the RSF signed a declaration of commitment to protect civilians in Sudan on May 11.

Despite the agreement, clashes continued between the two conflicting parties, particularly in the capital Khartoum.

A disagreement had been fomenting in recent months between the army and the RSF over the paramilitary group's integration into the armed forces, a key condition of Sudan's transition agreement with political groups.

RelatedAir strikes hit Khartoum's outskirts as fighting in Sudan enters sixth week

Sudan has been without a functioning government since October 2021, when the military dismissed Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok's transitional government and declared a state of emergency in a move decried by political forces as a "coup".

Sudan's transitional period, which started in August 2019 after the ouster of President Omar al Bashir, had been scheduled to end with elections in early 2024.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
White House plan for TikTok deal hands US control of algorithm. Will China really let go?
Pro-Palestine protesters block entrance at European Baseball Cup in Netherlands
Palestine’s sole athlete at Tokyo World Athletics Championships says he runs 'for this flag'
Saudi Arabia pledges $368 million in aid to Yemen’s government in Aden: Source
Syrian foreign minister meets US religious freedom commission in Washington
Macron says upcoming New York talks key to mobilising global support for two-state solution
Jordan says border crossing with Israel to reopen on Sunday for travelers
Saudi Arabia finds its nuclear umbrella in Pakistan
By Sabena Siddiqui
Hamas releases 'farewell photo' of 47 Israeli captives amid ground invasion of Gaza City
India captain tells players to switch off phones before Asia Cup rematch with Pakistan
Zelenskyy to meet Trump at UN as Russia, Ukraine conflict continues to escalate
Israel faces possible expulsion from UEFA competitions: report
Cyberattack disrupts check-in systems, delays flights at major European airports
Amazon, Microsoft, JPMorgan urge H-1B workers to stay in US after Trump imposes $100,000 visa fee
Iraq is set to open first industrial-scale solar plant to tackle chronic power shortages
Poland scrambles jets as Russian strikes hit near border with Ukraine