Climate activists in Italy turned Rome's famous Trevi Fountain black in a stunning protest, saying floods that have killed 14 people in the country's northeast were "a warning".

Activists from the anti-climate change organisation Last Generation (Ultima Generazione) climbed into the landmark fountain on Sunday and poured a vegetable-based carbon liquid into it before being pulled out and escorted away by police.

Many tourists filmed the stunt and a few of the onlookers shouted insults at the protesters at the landmark where Swedish actress Anita Ekberg go for a dip in Federico Fellini's film "La Dolce Vita".

The protest came as Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni arrived in Emilia Romagna to visit areas devastated by floods described as the worst in a century after six months' worth of rains fell in 36 hours.

In a statement, Last Generation group called for an end to public subsidies for fossil fuels and linked the protests to deadly floods in the northern Italian region of Emilia-Romagna in recent days. The group said one in four houses in Italy is at risk from flooding.

Rome mayor Roberto Gualtieri condemned the protest, the latest in a series of acts targeting works of art in Italy.

"Enough of these absurd attacks on our artistic heritage," he wrote on Twitter.

'Attention on climate change'