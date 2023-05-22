More than a dozen people, thought to be mostly shepherds, have been killed in an attack in eastern Burkina Faso, security and local sources said.

On Sunday, "several dozen terrorists attacked the outskirts of Kompienga", the capital of the province of the same name, killing "around 15 people," a resident told AFP news agency.

The attack was confirmed by a security source and another resident.

At least twelve civilians were killed in an attack by insurgents in an area of western Burkina Faso bordering Mali on Thursday, a local official and residents told AFP news agency.

Around 20 people were killed in the series of raids on villages in the country's troubled north, sources said.