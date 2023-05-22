TÜRKİYE
Türkiye 'neutralises terrorist PKK ringleader' in Iraq
Emre Sahin participated in a number of terror acts against Turkish security forces.
Turkish national intelligence "neutralised" the terrorist in Gara area in an operation. / Photo: AA Archive
May 22, 2023

Türkiye's National Intelligence Organization has "neutralised" the so-called communications officer of the PKK/KCK terror group in Gara, northern Iraq, security sources said.

Security sources informed authorities that Emre Sahin had joined the PKK terror group in 2014 and participated in a number of terror acts in Türkiye's southeastern Sirnak province against Turkish security forces.

The sources said Sahin, who fled to Iraq in 2019, was responsible for the terror group's secret communication methods under Murat Karayilan, one of the so-called ringleaders of the PKK/KCK. Sahin's bodyguard was also "neutralised" during the operation, the sources added.

Turkish authorities use the term "neutralised" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

In its almost 40-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK - listed as a terrorist organisation by Türkiye, the US, and EU - has been responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
