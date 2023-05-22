Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced development projects to propel New Delhi’s partnership with 14-member states of the Forum for India-Pacific Islands Cooperation (FIPIC) at its third summit, which began in Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea’s capital, on Monday.

During the one-day summit, which India and Papua New Guinea are co-hosting, Modi announced 12 projects in the forum's member countries, which the Indian Foreign Ministry referred to as a 12-step action plan in a statement issued in New Delhi.

The FIPIC, which was founded in 2014, is a platform that brings together India and 14 developing Pacific Island countries to discuss regional challenges.

“It will fulfil the developmental aspirations of the people of the region and consolidate the shared vision of a free, open and prosperous Indo-Pacific,” Foreign Ministry spokesman Arindam Bagchi wrote on Twitter.

The development projects include a 100-bed hospital in Fiji, an IT and Cyber Security Training hub in Papua New Guinea, and a solar project for government buildings.