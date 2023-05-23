Four policemen and two private guards were killed by militants in natural gas and oil production facilities in northwest Pakistan, police and the operator have said.

The attack by up to 50 militants took place at facilities run by MOL Pakistan Oil and Gas Company, a unit of Hungary's MOL, in the Hangu district near the Afghan border, police official Irfan Khan said on Tuesday.

Police said the militants targeted two wells, known as M-8 and M-10, with heavy weapons, including rocket-propelled grenades.

No group has claimed responsibility.

Various militant factions, including Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan, have operated for years from remote mountains in the northwest, launching attacks on security forces and infrastructure in their campaign against the state.

"No MOL employee was present at the scene of the attack, six members of the security forces guarding the area were killed," MOL said, saying the members of the security forces included Pakistani soldiers and third-party contractors.

The company also said in its statement to Reuters that production from the wells had been temporarily shut down by remote access, and they were now secured, pending the completion of an on-site regulatory investigation.

It said production from other wells continued, and the incident had not affected MOL's production in Pakistan.

"The security guards at M-8 repulsed the terrorists’ attack, but the casualties took place at M-10," police official Khan said, adding that they also damaged a solar power plant at the gas power plant.