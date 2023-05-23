Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi has met his Indonesian counterpart Joko Widodo on a visit aimed at strengthening economic ties between the two Muslim-majority nations amid heightened global geopolitical tensions.

Widodo hosted Raisi on Tuesday at the colonial-style presidential palace in Bogor, just outside the capital, Jakarta. Raisi is visiting at Widodo’s invitation as Indonesia aims to speed up its post-pandemic economic recovery by increasing exports.

The two-day visit is expected to deepen Iran's ties with Indonesia after the two nations concluded negotiations this month on a Preferential Trade Agreement. The two leaders witnessed the signing of that pact and 10 other agreements on Tuesday.

"Cooperation and communication with neighbouring countries, Muslim nations and countries that are aligned with us is our priority," Raisi said.

At a joint news conference after meeting with Raisi, Widodo said they discussed expanding export opportunities in the Middle East and Iran and opportunities for Iranian businesses to invest in the development of Indonesia’s new capital on Borneo island.

Raisi said the countries hope to raise the value of their two-way trade to $20 billion.

'Remarkable development'

Raisi said his country has attained "remarkable development" in its economy, science and technology despite decades of US government sanctions.

"The numerous documents that we signed today showed the will of the two countries to develop relations in all situations despite threats and sanctions by the enemies," Raisi said.

"We believe that sanctions and threats cannot stop us in any way," Raisi said.