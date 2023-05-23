Thousands of Israelis have protested the allocation of funds to ultra-Orthodox Jews in the far-right government's proposed state budget.

Ahead of the budget votes beginning late Tuesday and continuing on Wednesday, the drum-beating protesters, bearing Israeli flags, marched to parliament, accusing the ruling coalition of "looting" the state's money.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, already the country's longest-serving premier, retook power in December in a coalition with the extreme right and ultra-Orthodox Jewish parties.

On Monday, Netanyahu announced the state would grant married ultra-Orthodox Jewish men engaged in religious study rather than work a total of $67.5 million.

The grant was part of a last-minute deal with United Torah Judaism, one of the ultra-Orthodox coalition parties, to ensure their support for the budget.

It is in addition to other allocations traditionally made to ultra-Orthodox communities in various ministerial budget allocations.

The demonstration was organised by the same group of activists who have been protesting since January the government's judicial reform plans, which they view as a threat to democracy.

Those weekly protests have continued, drawing tens of thousands, even after Netanyahu on March 27 announced a "pause" to allow for talks on the reforms which were moving through parliament and split the nation.

The reforms, to curtail the powers of the Supreme Court and give politicians greater powers over the selection of judges, had sparked fears in Israel's hi-tech and financial sectors that foreign investors would be scared away.