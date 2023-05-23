WORLD
Thousands rally in Israel against budget 'looting' for ultra-Orthodox Jews
Protesters are outraged by PM Netanyahu's promise to dole out a total of $67.5 million to married ultra-Orthodox Jewish men engaged in religious study  — part of last-minute deal with United Torah Judaism party to ensure its support for budget.
The demonstration was organised by the same group of activists who have been protesting since January the government's judicial reform plans.  / Photo: AFP
May 23, 2023

Thousands of Israelis have protested the allocation of funds to ultra-Orthodox Jews in the far-right government's proposed state budget.

Ahead of the budget votes beginning late Tuesday and continuing on Wednesday, the drum-beating protesters, bearing Israeli flags, marched to parliament, accusing the ruling coalition of "looting" the state's money.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, already the country's longest-serving premier, retook power in December in a coalition with the extreme right and ultra-Orthodox Jewish parties.

On Monday, Netanyahu announced the state would grant married ultra-Orthodox Jewish men engaged in religious study rather than work a total of $67.5 million.

The grant was part of a last-minute deal with United Torah Judaism, one of the ultra-Orthodox coalition parties, to ensure their support for the budget.

It is in addition to other allocations traditionally made to ultra-Orthodox communities in various ministerial budget allocations.

The demonstration was organised by the same group of activists who have been protesting since January the government's judicial reform plans, which they view as a threat to democracy.

Those weekly protests have continued, drawing tens of thousands, even after Netanyahu on March 27 announced a "pause" to allow for talks on the reforms which were moving through parliament and split the nation.

The reforms, to curtail the powers of the Supreme Court and give politicians greater powers over the selection of judges, had sparked fears in Israel's hi-tech and financial sectors that foreign investors would be scared away.

'Destructive' budget

Opposition head Yair Lapid said the budget was "destructive" as it included money to ultra-Orthodox Jews that discourage them from taking a more active part in the Israeli economy.

"This is a budget that encourages people to not pursue higher education, not work, not provide for their children," he said, lamenting that it contained "no growth engines, no remedy for the high cost of living, only endless extortion."

Netanyahu pledged that parliament would approve the fiscal budget.

"We are approving a responsible budget, a budget that keeps the fiscal framework, a budget that is being praised by rating agencies," Netanyahu told his coalition partners.

Asher Blass, a professor of economics at Ashkelon Academic College, said that with inflation and interest rates rising, and a weaker shekel, Israel needed more budget "growth engines" rather than "transfer payments" to ultra-Orthodox institutions that effectively discourage higher education, but he told AFP the projected budget deficit is not as bad as in some previous years, though "the trajectory is not good."

In February, the Bank of Israel estimated the budget deficit would be close to one percent of gross domestic product in 2023 and 2024.

