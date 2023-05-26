TÜRKİYE
Türkiye's first unmanned helicopter introduced to Malaysian market
Turkish defence company Titra Technology inks deal with Aerodyne Group, bringing Alpin helicopter to Malaysia.
Initially focused on the Malaysian market, the strategic cooperation will later expand to global markets. / Photo: AA
May 26, 2023

Turkish defence company Titra Technology has signed a deal with Malaysian drone firm Aerodyne Group to introduce Alpin, Türkiye's first unmanned helicopter, to the local market.

Titra is participating in the ongoing Langkawi International Maritime and Aviation Fair [or LIMA 2023], one of the largest defence fairs in the Asia-Pacific region, and signed an agreement with Aerodyne Group, the world's leading provider of drone services.

An exclusive partnership will be established between Aerodyne Group and Titra, which is known for its strong expertise in unmanned systems technology and its ability to deliver innovative solutions.

Initially focused on the Malaysian market, the strategic cooperation will later expand to global markets.

SOURCE:AA
