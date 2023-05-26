WORLD
3 MIN READ
Saudi, US report better adherence to ceasefire in Sudan
The one-week truce is the latest in a series of agreements that have all been violated, with the army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces accusing each other of more breaches this week.
Saudi, US report better adherence to ceasefire in Sudan
The United Nations says more than a million people have been displaced within Sudan, in addition to 300,000 who have fled to neighbouring countries. / Photo: Reuters Archive
May 26, 2023

Saudi Arabia and the United States said the warring sides in Sudan's conflict are adhering better to a new, weeklong ceasefire following days of sporadic fighting.

The truce, brokered by Riyadh and Washington, went into effect on Monday, but fighting continued in the Sudanese capital of Khartoum and the western Darfur region. Particularly intense clashes flared up on Wednesday, the two mediators said in a joint statement on Friday.

The conflict in Sudan erupted in mid-April after months of escalating tensions between the military, led by General Abdel Fattah Al Burhan, and the Rapid Support Forces, a powerful paramilitary commanded by General Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo.

The conflict has killed at least 863 civilians, including at least 190 children, according to the most recent numbers from the Sudanese Doctors’ Syndicate.

The latest, weeklong ceasefire is the seventh attempt at a truce after the others were violated.

A new cross-party committee tasked with monitoring potential violations observed Wednesday the “use of artillery and military aircraft and drones, credible reports of air strikes, sustained fighting" in Khartoum and Darfur.

RelatedMore than 800,000 may flee unrest in Sudan - UN

Aid delivery

Recommended

Amid the reported calm on Thursday, humanitarian missions were able on to deliver "urgently needed medical supplies to several locations in Sudan,” the joint statement said. Efforts were also underway to restore telecommunications services in Khartoum and other areas of the country, it said.

On Friday, Khartoum residents reported only sporadic gunfire.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has warned both parties of possiblesanctions if the latest ceasefire was not adhered to.

The United Nations says that more than a million Sudanese have been internally displaced, while some 300,000 have fled to neighbouring countries. The conflict has pushed the East African country to the brink of collapse, with urban areas of Khartoum and its adjacent city of Omdurman disintegrating into battlegrounds.

RelatedWill the status quo remain or is Sudan headed towards democracy?

UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said late Thursday that the World Food Program has reached more than half a million people in nine states in Sudan with food and nutrition support since restarting distributions about three weeks ago.

Riyadh and Washington called on the Sudanese military and the RSF to continue to respect the ceasefire.

SOURCE:AP
Explore
Pro-Palestine protesters block entrance at European Baseball Cup in Netherlands
Palestine’s sole athlete at Tokyo World Athletics Championships says he runs 'for this flag'
Saudi Arabia pledges $368 million in aid to Yemen’s government in Aden: Source
Syrian foreign minister meets US religious freedom commission in Washington
Macron says upcoming New York talks key to mobilising global support for two-state solution
Jordan says border crossing with Israel to reopen on Sunday for travelers
Saudi Arabia finds its nuclear umbrella in Pakistan
By Sabena Siddiqui
Hamas releases 'farewell photo' of 47 Israeli captives amid ground invasion of Gaza City
India captain tells players to switch off phones before Asia Cup rematch with Pakistan
Zelenskyy to meet Trump at UN as Russia, Ukraine conflict continues to escalate
Israel faces possible expulsion from UEFA competitions: report
Cyberattack disrupts check-in systems, delays flights at major European airports
Amazon, Microsoft, JPMorgan urge H-1B workers to stay in US after Trump imposes $100,000 visa fee
Iraq is set to open first industrial-scale solar plant to tackle chronic power shortages
Poland scrambles jets as Russian strikes hit near border with Ukraine
Brazil files intervention in South Africa’s genocide case against Israel at ICJ