WORLD
2 MIN READ
Multiple deaths as avalanche hits northern Pakistan
At least 10 people died and as many are injured following an avalanche in a remote area in northern Pakistan's Shounter Pass.
Multiple deaths as avalanche hits northern Pakistan
An official of Pakistan's Gilgit-Baltistan region also confirmed the casualties. / Photo: AP Archive
May 27, 2023

An avalanche has killed at least 10 people in a remote area of northern Pakistan, as poor weather and limited accessibility were hampering rescue efforts.

The avalanche on Saturday, which also injured more than 10 people, happened near the Shounter Pass that connects the Gilgit-Baltistan region with Pakistan-administered Kashmir.

"A group of around 35 nomads who were returning from Kashmir had set up camp close to a ravine," rescue official Subah Khan said.

"They were struck by an avalanche late at night that caused at least 10 deaths."

Khan said initial assessments suggest up to 15 head of cattle also died.

Recommended

The chief secretary of Gilgit-Baltistan's office also confirmed the causalities in a statement.

Muhammad Riaz, a police official from the area, said residents were taking the lead in the rescue operation in the difficult-to-reach area.

Every year, local nomads, also known as Bakarwals, migrate alongside their herds in search of suitable pastures for their livestock and to evade harsh weather conditions.

RelatedAvalanche kills mountaineers in northern India
SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Palestine’s sole athlete at Tokyo World Athletics Championships says he runs 'for this flag'
Saudi Arabia pledges $368 million in aid to Yemen’s government in Aden: Source
Syrian foreign minister meets US religious freedom commission in Washington
Macron says upcoming New York talks key to mobilising global support for two-state solution
Jordan says border crossing with Israel to reopen on Sunday for travelers
Saudi Arabia finds its nuclear umbrella in Pakistan
By Sabena Siddiqui
Hamas releases 'farewell photo' of 47 Israeli captives amid ground invasion of Gaza City
India captain tells players to switch off phones before Asia Cup rematch with Pakistan
Zelenskyy to meet Trump at UN as Russia, Ukraine conflict continues to escalate
Israel faces possible expulsion from UEFA competitions: report
Cyberattack disrupts check-in systems, delays flights at major European airports
Amazon, Microsoft, JPMorgan urge H-1B workers to stay in US after Trump imposes $100,000 visa fee
Iraq is set to open first industrial-scale solar plant to tackle chronic power shortages
Poland scrambles jets as Russian strikes hit near border with Ukraine
Brazil files intervention in South Africa’s genocide case against Israel at ICJ
Venezuela accuses US of waging 'undeclared war' in Caribbean