An avalanche has killed at least 10 people in a remote area of northern Pakistan, as poor weather and limited accessibility were hampering rescue efforts.

The avalanche on Saturday, which also injured more than 10 people, happened near the Shounter Pass that connects the Gilgit-Baltistan region with Pakistan-administered Kashmir.

"A group of around 35 nomads who were returning from Kashmir had set up camp close to a ravine," rescue official Subah Khan said.

"They were struck by an avalanche late at night that caused at least 10 deaths."

Khan said initial assessments suggest up to 15 head of cattle also died.