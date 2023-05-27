WORLD
Protests against Netanyahu's plan to curb judiciary's power enter 21st week
Tens of thousands converge in Tel Aviv, Haifa and Beersheba, as well as at dozens of junctions and locales to decry what they see as threat to Israel's democracy.
Demonstration against Israeli PM Netanyahu and judicial overhaul in Tel Aviv / Photo: Reuters
May 27, 2023

Tens of thousands of Israelis have gathered for the relentless weekly protests against their far-right government's plans to overhaul the legal system.

The mass protests entered their 21st week on Satuday.

This week's rallies come days after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's coalition of ultra-Orthodox and ultranationalist parties passed a new two-year budget.

The main protest took place in Tel Aviv, drawing thousands of flag-waving protesters.

Protesters also gathered in other major cities, Haifa and Beersheba, as well as at dozens of junctions and locales throughout the country, to decry what they perceive as a threat to Israel's democracy.

The passing of the new budget could grant some economic power to Israel’s most right-wing government ever.

However, it also appeared to fuel the protesters' views that Netanyahu appeals to his religious allies rather than address the wider economic woes of the broader society.

"If Israel takes too much power for its own, [our country] will basically become like Poland or Hungary, and we don't want that," said Aylon Argaman, a protester.

Israeli media put the number of participants in the Tel Aviv demonstration at "tens of thousands," as has occurred on previous occasions.

Protesters not tired

Organisers of grassroot protests bill them as a movement to save democracy.

They say the government's plans to weaken the Supreme Court would destroy the country’s system of checks and balances and compromise Israeli democracy.

Proponents of the judicial overhaul say it is needed to rein in an overzealous Supreme Court.

Netanyahu delayed the proposed changes in March, but protest organisers say they want to keep the demonstrations up until the plans are scrapped.

"The government may think we're starting to get tired after 21 weeks, but even if we are tired, democracy is still more important to us," said Omer Kidron, another protester.

Netanyahu's government, a coalition between his Likud party and extreme-right and ultra-Orthodox Jewish allies, argues the changes are needed to rebalance powers between lawmakers and the judiciary.

