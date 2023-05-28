China's homegrown narrow-body jet C919 has taken off on its first commercial flight, according to state broadcaster CCTV.

China Eastern Airlines flight MU9191 rose into the skies above Shanghai Hongqiao Airport on Sunday just after 10:30 am [0230 GMT], footage from state broadcaster CCTV showed.

The plane, operated by China Eastern Airlines, is bound for Beijing.

The plane is carrying over 130 passengers on China Eastern Airlines flight MU9191 to Beijing's Capital International Airport, CCTV said.

The flight is expected to land at its destination at 1:10 pm [0510 GMT], according to the airline's website.