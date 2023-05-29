Israeli forces have killed a Palestinian man in the occupied West Bank, Palestinian officials said.

Ashraf Mohammed Ibrahim, 37, was "shot by the Israeli occupation" in the northern city of Jenin, the Palestinian health ministry said on Monday.

Ibrahim was an officer in the Palestinian intelligence service, according to the official Palestinian news agency Wafa.

The Israeli military said "suspects fired heavily at the forces, who responded with fire toward the armed men" during a raid in Jenin.

Six people were arrested in Jenin, according to Palestinian prisoners' advocacy groups.