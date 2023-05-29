Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei has said he would welcome a resumption of diplomatic relations with Egypt, during a meeting with Oman's visiting Sultan Haitham bin Tarik.

Khamenei on Monday said that the Omani leader had told him that Egypt would be willing to resume relations.

"We welcome the Omani Sultan's statement about Egypt's willingness to resume relations with the Islamic Republic of Iran and we have no problem in this regard," Khamenei said, according to his official website.

AFP could not immediately reach the Egyptian foreign ministry for comment.

Khamenei also called for a deepening of ties between Oman and Iran.

"It is important to increase cooperation between Oman and Iran because the two countries share the very important waterway of the Strait of Hormuz," he said.

The sultan on Sunday met Iran's President Ebrahim Raisi who said bilateral relations could improve in areas including industry and "defence and security affairs", the presidency's website said.

"Tehran and Muscat have common views on regional co-operation, strengthening and stabilising the security, peace and prosperity of the nations of the region," Raisi was quoted as saying.