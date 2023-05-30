A highway gun attack on security forces in northern Mexico has left 10 people dead.

"Civil Force personnel were attacked with bullets by subjects who were traveling aboard three armoured trucks," Nuevo Leon Public Security Secretary Gerardo Palacios wrote on Facebook on Tuesday.

Ten criminal suspects were killed and four officers injured in the incident, he added.

The attack took place along a highway between Nuevo Leon and Tamaulipas states, a region hit by violence connected to organised crime.