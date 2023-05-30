A Saudi national who had been kidnapped in Beirut has been freed in a "special operation" by the Lebanese army near the Syrian border, it said in a statement.

"An army intelligence patrol managed to free kidnapped Saudi national Mashari al Mutairi during a special operation on the Syrian border," the army said on Tuesday.

"A number of those involved in the kidnapping were also arrested," it added.

A senior Lebanese security source said, based on preliminary information, the Saudi was kidnapped by unidentified assailants dressed as security personnel in a vehicle on the Beirut seafront, where he had been in a restaurant.

State-run Saudi TV station Al-Ekhbariya said that the kidnappers demanded a $400,000 ransom for al Mutairi, who works for Saudi national airlines Saudia.

Caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati congratulated the army on the "great effort deployed to release him and arrest those involved in the kidnapping."

Lebanese Interior Minister Bassam Mawlawi also said in a Twitter post that al Mutairi is currently with the intelligence authorities and the authorities are in close contact with Saudi Arabia’s Ambassador to Beirut Walid al Bukhari.