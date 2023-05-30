Burkina Faso's prime minister has ruled out negotiations with extremist insurgents who control swathes of the country as officials reported that around 40 people had been killed in fresh attacks.

"We will never negotiate, either over Burkina Faso's territorial integrity or its sovereignty," Apollinaire Kyelem de Tambela told parliament on Tuesday, adding that the government aimed to double the number of volunteers for the VDP civil defence militia to 100,000.

"The only negotiations that matter with these armed bandits are those taking place on the battlefield," de Tambela told the Transitional Legislative Assembly.

His comments came shortly before regional officials said an armed convoy was targeted Saturday near Bourasso close to the Malian border, with another local source saying most victims were VDP members.

"The attack caused the death of around 20 people, mainly VDP," the source said, requesting anonymity.

The regional government did not give a death toll, but claimed that 18 insurgents had been wounded and captured.

A security source confirmed the attack on the convoy, adding that air support called in afterwards had "neutralised" around 30 insurgents.

The source also said some 20 people were killed in the same region on Sunday when suspected militants attacked Ouakara, a village around 100 kilometres (60 miles) from Bourasso.

"Many people have left the village for Nouna or Dedougou, because the terrorists gave them a 72-hour deadline to leave the village," a resident told AFP.

'Whatever the cost'