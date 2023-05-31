A Pakistani court has extended bail to the country's former prime minister Imran Khan in seven separate cases for another 10 days, a court record said.

A two-member bench of the Islamabad High Court on Wednesday directed Khan to appear before relevant courts within the next 10 days and barred the police from arresting him during the said period.

The court also extended his bail in the Al Qadir Trust case for three days.

Khan, along with his wife Bushra Bibi, also appeared before the anti-graft watchdog National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in a $237-million corruption case, commonly known as the Al Qadir Trust case.

Khan, 70, the country’s only premier who was ousted through a no-trust vote in Pakistan’s 75-year political history, is facing a slew of cases against him, ranging from terrorism to attempted murder and money laundering.