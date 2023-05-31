Firefighters have faced a gruelling uphill battle against wildfires in Canada's Nova Scotia province, including one threatening the suburbs of Halifax.

Federal help was coming to the Atlantic province, officials said on Wednesday, along with firefighters from the United States.

"We're in a crisis in the province, and we want, and we need, and we will take all the support we can get," Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston told a news conference.

"These fires are unprecedented."

Already, additional kits have been shipped in from Ontario, and a dozen water bombers from neighbouring regions and the Coast Guard joined efforts to douse the flames.

Houston said he has also asked for the military to help out.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called the wildfires "heartbreaking" and vowed unlimited support.

As of Wednesday, 14 wildfires were burning in Nova Scotia, including three out of control.

They've so far destroyed or damaged more than 200 structures, but no injuries have been reported.

One couple described to public broadcaster CBC having lost their home and childcare business.

"That's my life," a tearful Terri Kottwitz said. Others said they saw trees on fire in their backyard as they fled.