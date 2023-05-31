Sudanese army forces have blasted bases of Rapid Support Forces [RSF] with artillery in Khartoum, a flare-up that came after the army pulled out of Saudi-brokered ceasefire talks, accusing their foes of failing to honour their commitments.

On Wednesday, in both the north and south of the capital, key bases of commander Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo's RSF paramilitary came under attack by troops loyal to army chief Abdel Fattah al Burhan, residents told the AFP news agency.

One witness said there was "heavy artillery fire from army camps" in northern Khartoum, on the 47th day of fighting that researchers said has claimed 1,800 lives since April 15.

Another reported "artillery blasts on the RSF camp in Al Salha" in southern Khartoum — the largest paramilitary base and arsenal in the city.

Despite repeated pledges from both sides, fighting has flared this week both in greater Khartoum and in the western region of Darfur.

"The army is ready to fight until victory," Burhan declared during a visit to troops in the capital.

The RSF, led by Burhan's deputy-turned-foe Dagalo, said they would "exercise their right to defend themselves" and accused the army of violating the truce.

Fragile truce

Mediators have blamed both sides for violating the truce, which was supposed to enable secure corridors for delivering aid to an increasingly needy population.

The mediators of the talks, held in the Saudi city of Jeddah, acknowledged repeated breaches but have held off imposing any sanctions.

The army walked out "because the rebels have never implemented a single one of the provisions of a short-term ceasefire which required their withdrawal from hospitals and residential buildings", a Sudanese government official said on condition of anonymity because he was not authorised to speak to the press.

Mediators admitted the truce had been "imperfectly observed", but said the extension would "permit further humanitarian efforts".