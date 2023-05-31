Novak Djokovic has said "it's what I stand for" regarding the controversy over his comments about clashes in Kosovo earlier this week at the French Open.

On Monday, the 22-time Grand Slam champion wrote "Kosovo is the heart of Serbia. Stop the violence" on a TV camera after his first match at Roland Garros.

"I could repeat it, but I won't. A lot of people disagree, but for me, it's what I stand for," he said after making the third round on Wednesday with a straight sets win over Marton Fucsovics.

Earlier on Wednesday, the French sports minister condemned the famous tennis player's actions.

Amelie Oudea-Castera said the message was "very activist" and that Djokovic "shouldn't get involved".

She added that tournament director Amelie Mauresmo had spoken to Djokovic and his entourage.

But the International Tennis Federation said there was "no provision" in Grand Slam rules "that prohibits political statements".

Kosovo Olympic Committee calls for IOC action

Kosovo Olympic authorities have asked the International Olympic Committee [IOC] to open disciplinary proceedings against Djokovic, accusing the Serbian of stirring up political tension.