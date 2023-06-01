WORLD
Taiwan, US to sign 'most comprehensive' trade deal: Taipei
Washington has remained a key ally and arms supplier to Taiwan despite switching diplomatic recognition from Taipei to Beijing in 1979.
Taiwan's Parliament Speaker You Si-kun speaks next to Chairman of the US House Foreign Affairs Committee Michael McCaul during a news conference in Taipei. / Photo: Reuters
June 1, 2023

The United States and Taiwan will sign a trade deal on Thursday, Taipei said, in a move likely to stoke tensions between Beijing and Washington over the island.

The Office of Trade Negotiations in Taipei announced that the first batch of agreements under "The US-Taiwan Initiative on 21st Century Trade" will be inked in Washington at 10 AM local time (1400 GMT), without providing details.

But Beijing detests any hint of diplomatic relations between Taiwan and other governments as it considers the self-ruled island its own territory.

"The deal that will be signed tonight is not only very historic but also signals a new beginning," cabinet spokesman Alan Lin told reporters in Taipei. "Relevant tasks are yet to be completed... Taiwan will continue to move towards a comprehensive FTA with the United States to ensure Taiwan's economic security."

Comprehensive deal

The new initiative looks to boost trade by streamlining customs checks, improving regulatory procedures, and establishing anticorruption measures between the United States and the island.

Taiwan's government has described the deal as "the most comprehensive" trade agreement signed with Washington since 1979.

Washington unveiled plans for the trade negotiations last August in a show of support as Beijing was staging huge military drills in response to then-speaker Pelosi's visit to Taipei.

China lashes out at any diplomatic action that appears to treat Taiwan as a sovereign nation, and has reacted with growing anger to visits by Western politicians.

In April, Beijing conducted three days of military exercises simulating a blockade of the island in response to McCarthy and Tsai meeting in California.

SOURCE:AFP
