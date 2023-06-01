TÜRKİYE
'Turkish President Erdogan's re-election beacon of hope for world': Altun
President Erdogan's election victory bolsters Türkiye's democracy and global optimism for peace, says Turkish Communications Director Fahrettin Altun.
President Erdogan's vision extends to resolving international conflicts and alleviating global suffering through diplomacy, negotiation and mutual respect, says Turkish Communications Director Fahrettin Altun. / Photo: AA
June 1, 2023

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's re-election is not just a triumph for Türkiye but "a beacon of hope" for a world seeking unity, compassion, and resolution in the face of division and conflict, Turkish Communications Director Fahrettin Altun has said.

Altun shared his views in an op-ed for Al Jazeera on Wednesday after Erdogan won the presidential run-off — the country's first ever — with more than 52 percent of the vote.

The May 28 presidential run-off has solidified the country's democracy and brought optimism, he said, adding that President Erdogan's re-election for another five years represents a positive development for regional stability and global peace.

Altun highlighted the significance of Erdogan's victory, stating that it represents a positive development for regional stability and global peace, pointing out the Turkish people's trust in his leadership.

"The results reaffirm the vibrancy of Türkiye's political landscape and the faith Turkish people have in their democracy," Altun said.

"That Turkish voters trusted President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to lead the nation for another five years bodes exceptionally well for regional stability and global peace."

After declaring his victory, the president "humbly and graciously embraced the entire nation, recognising the need to earn political support by delivering tangible results" and serving all Turkish citizens, he said.

His promise to deliver tangible results and inclusive governance signifies his dedication to benefiting all citizens, not just his supporters, he noted.

RelatedFive key reasons that contributed to Erdogan's presidential win

'World is bigger than five'

Furthermore, Altun stated that Erdogan's victory not only challenges "xenophobic and anti-refugee" sentiments but also reaffirms Türkiye's commitment to providing refuge and working for peace in their home countries.

"This resounding endorsement of Erdogan's leadership by the Turkish people reaffirms their belief in the importance of ensuring the safe return of refugees currently residing in Türkiye to their home countries, emphasising the need for stability and security before repatriation," he added.

Reiterating Erdogan's famous call that the "world is bigger than five," he said that the president's new administration will advocate for fairness and justice globally, promoting marginalised voices and fostering equity in international governing bodies.

The president's vision extends to resolving international conflicts and alleviating global suffering through diplomacy, negotiation and mutual respect, he said.

Under his leadership, the country will actively collaborate with other nations to find shared solutions and promote global cooperation on various issues such as climate change, food shortages, irregular migration and economic crises.

Moreover, his victory reflects support for Ankara's resolute stance against terrorism and encourages other nations to adopt a similar approach in international forums.

As the country celebrates its centennial, Altun emphasised the nation's commitment to Erdogan's vision, aiming to make "Türkiye's Century" a force for good through energetic efforts and a positive outlook.

The article concludes by highlighting the determination of Türkiye to work towards a better future guided by Erdogan's leadership.

RelatedErdogan: Türkiye to establish 'belt of security and peace' around world
