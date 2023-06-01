Dozens of ethnic Albanians have gathered in Kosovo's northern city of Mitrovica to demonstrate against rising tensions in the Balkan nation.

At least 100 Albanians gathered on Thursday on the main bridge over the Ibre River that separates the Albanian and Serb-populated parts of the city, where security has been increased by the Kosovo police and NATO's Peacekeeping Force in Kosovo (KFOR) units.

They unfurled Kosovo and Albanian flags, and chanted slogans in favour of the Kosovo Liberation Army (UCK) and against Serbia.

Unrest in Kosovo's north has intensified since ethnic Albanian mayors took office in the region's Serb-majority area. The majority Serb population had boycotted the April election, allowing ethnic Albanians to win the poll despite a turnout of less than 3.5 percent.

Serbs have been protesting outside these municipalities since Monday when the mayors took their oaths and began their official duties.

Thirty peacekeepers and 52 Serbs who protested against the elections were injured in violence on Monday.

The clashes prompted NATO to announce it would send additional troops on top of 700 already on their way to the Balkan country to boost its 4,000 strong mission.

US, France and Germany intensify diplomatic pressure