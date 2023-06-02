Friday, June 2, 2023

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said he knew it would be "impossible" for Ukraine to join NATO while Russia was waging war on his country.

Zelenskyy has pressed for Ukrainian membership of the military alliance but allies are divided over how fast that should happen. Western governments are wary of any move that might take the alliance closer to war with Russia.

In a joint briefing in the Ukrainian capital with Estonian President Alar Karis, Zelenskyy said joining the alliance was still the best security guarantee for Kiev.

"But we are adequate people and understand that we will not pull any NATO country into a war," he added.

"And that's why we understand that we won't be a member of NATO while this war is ongoing. Not because we don't want to, because it's impossible."

Follow more updates 👇

1329 GMT – Ukraine war shifted security policy in Baltic Sea region: German foreign minister

Russia's war on Ukraine has shifted the security policy in the Baltic Sea region, as states lost trust in a partnership established in 1992, the German foreign minister said.

Annalena Baerbock was referring to the Council of the Baltic Sea States (CBSS), a political forum for regional cooperation from which Moscow withdrew last May. Its membership was suspended over its “special military operation” in Ukraine two months ago.

"With its war of aggression against Ukraine, Russia shifted the security policy coordinates in the Baltic Sea region as well. The trust we had placed in a partnership since 1992 was gone," Baerbock said.

1323 GMT — Blinken: No Ukraine ceasefire without deal including Russia's withdrawal

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has said that a ceasefire in the warinUkraine cannot be declared unless it is part of a “just and lasting” peace deal that includes Russia’s military withdrawal.

Blinken said that “a ceasefire that simply freezes current lines in place" and allows Russian President Vladimir Putin "to consolidate control over the territory he has seized, and rest, rearm, and reattack — that is not a just and lasting peace”.

Russia must also pay a share of Ukraine’s reconstruction and be held accountable for launching its full-scale operation on its neighbour in February 2022, Blinken said in a speech during a visit to Finland, which recently joined NATO and shares a long border with Russia.

1308 GMT —Tanks, F-16 jets part of long-term aid for Ukraine, says US

America's top military officer has said training for Ukrainian forces on advanced US Abrams tanks started but the weapons, crucial over the long term in trying to expel Russia from occupied territory, will not be ready in time for Kiev's imminent counteroffensive.

The tank training got underway as the United States and its allies began to work out agreements to train Ukrainians on F-16 fighter jets, another long-sought advanced system.

Those aircraft would be part of a security plan to deter future attacks, US Army General Mark Milley said, adding: "It's going to take a considerable amount of time.”

1245 GMT — Russian-backed official says Ukraine shelled port of Berdyansk

A Moscow-affiliated official in Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia region has said Ukrainian forces shelled the Russian-controlled port city of Berdyansk on the Sea of Azov and that nine people had been reported injured.

"Information on the fatalities is being clarified," Vladimir Rogov said on the Telegram messaging app. He shared a video that appeared to show a large cloud of grey smoke rising from near the port area.

Zaporizhzhia is one of five Ukrainian regions, including the Crimea peninsula, that Russia claims to have annexed.

1134 GMT — Russia says struck Ukraine air defence systems overnight: ministry

Russia said its forces struck Ukraine's air defence systems protecting "key" military infrastructure in the pro-Western country.

"Overnight Russia's aerospace forces carried out multiple strikes using long-range precision-guided air-launched weapons against enemy air defence systems covering key critical military infrastructure facilities in Ukraine," the Russian defence ministry said.

"All assigned targets have been hit."

1112 GMT — Russia: Chechen special forces waging offensive in east Ukraine

Russia's Defence Ministry has said the "Akhmat" group of Chechen special forces were waging an offensive near the town of Mariinka, in the eastern Ukrainian region of Donetsk.

Together with the Wagner mercenary group led by Yevgeny Prigozhin, troops from Chechenya have been one of the main driving forces behind Moscow's offensive in Ukraine.

Akhmat commander Apti Alaudinov said on Thursday that his forces were being moved to "another area" in preparation for a counter-offensive, but did not say where the troops were or where they were going.

1100 GMT — Russia repels border attack, kills 50 Ukrainian troops – Moscow

Moscow has reportedly thwarted a Ukrainian attempt to penetrate its southwestern border as it pounded Kiev with missiles, killing three including a child.

As Kiev deployed its air defences against a fresh volley of Russian missiles, Moscow said it pushed back an attempt by Ukrainian troops to invade its southwestern Belgorod region at about 0000 GMT (03:00 AM local).

"Overall, the attack involved up to 70 militants, five tanks, four armoured vehicles, seven pickup trucks and a Kamaz truck," the Russian defence ministry said in the evening, reporting at least three attempted crossings.

It said it used the air force and artillery to repel the attacks, killing more than 50 Ukrainian fighters.

1016 GMT — Kiev defences thwart Russia's sixth air assault in six days

Ukrainian air defences have shot down more than 30 Russian cruise missiles and drones in Moscow's sixth air attack in six days on Kiev, local officials said.

The Ukrainian capital was simultaneously attacked from different directions by Iranian-made Shahed drones and cruise missiles from the Caspian region, senior Kiev official Serhii Popko wrote on Telegram.