CULTURE
3 MIN READ
Argentines grill more steak despite biting 109% inflation
Beef consumption this year would be 53.1 kilogrammes per person, Rosario grains report shows, despite highest inflation rate since 1991 pushing some 40% of population into poverty.
Argentines grill more steak despite biting 109% inflation
The proportion of beef in meat consumption climbed this year to 46 percent from 44 percent two years ago. / Photo: Reuters
June 3, 2023

Argentines are expected to eat the most beef in five years in 2023, extending the South American country's reign as the No. 1 steak consumer per capita despite the painful impact of 109 percent inflation on food prices, according to a Rosario grains exchange report.

The major beef producer, where "asado" barbecues are a key part of the culinary culture and steakhouses dot city streets, has seen in recent years beef consumption dip as prices climbed and diners shifted to cheaper chicken and pork.

That, however, is partly reversing, even in the face of one of the world's highest inflation rates which has badly hurt spending power.

Analysts expect inflation could hit 130 percent by the end of the year.

"Despite everything, the traditional asado remains one of the pillars of the local gastronomic tradition, and a must at most Argentine dinner tables," the exchange said, adding likely beef consumption this year would be 53.1 kilogrammes per person.

Recommended

The exchange said the relative cost of beef versus pork and chicken had dropped since 2021, though it remained elevated versus a historical average.

Gross salaries were also slightly higher than in 2021, though again lower than historic averages.

The proportion of beef in meat consumption climbed this year to 46 percent from 44 percent two years ago.

However, the amount of beef and its share is still far below peaks of some 68 kg per capita and over 70 percent in the past two decades.

The recent bump in the data underscores the importance of beef in Argentine culture, even as the highest inflation rate since 1991 has pushed some 40 percent of the population into poverty.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Türkiye’s Pera Museum marks 20 years with exhibitions that transcend borders
By Melis Alemdar
Turkish pianist Fazil Say dismayed by pro-Israel bias within Western classical music institutions
'Free Palestine' echoes at Emmy Awards
Pig heads kept outside nine Paris mosques
1,300+ filmmakers, actors vow to refuse to work with Israeli film institutions
Gaza's Hind Rajab film at Venice targeted by hate campaign: director
Roblox to impose age controls this year following ban
After 14 years, Church of Saint Anna reopens in Syria’s Idlib
Poll finds 6 in 10 US Gen Z side with Hamas against Israel
Thousands protest Israeli genocidal war on Gaza near Venice Film Festival
Once a preserve of the rich, English is helping millions escape poverty in South Asia, new book says
By Umer Bin Ajmal
Netizens slam 'Jesus lover' Valentina Gomez for Quran sacrilege, noting it mentions Jesus 25 times
Israel accused of targeting clerics, churches to weaken Gaza’s social fabric
Ukraine has an axe to grind with Woody Allen
'Ecstasy' in Istanbul: Sami Yusuf inspires 25,000 with music and solidarity
Trump wonders how bad slavery was. History shows it was one of the worst crimes against humanity.