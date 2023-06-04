At least 54 African Union peacekeepers were killed when terrorists attacked a base housing Ugandan units in Somalia last week, Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni has said.

"We discovered the lifeless bodies of 54 fallen soldiers, including a commander," Museveni said in a statement posted on his official Twitter account late Saturday.

Al Shabab, which has been waging a deadly insurgency against Somalia's fragile central government for more than a decade, claimed responsibility for the dawn attack on May 26.

The terrorists drove a car laden with explosives into the base in Bulo Marer, 120 kilometres (75 miles) southwest of the capital Mogadishu, leading to a gunfight, local residents and a Somali military commander told AFP.

The toll is one of the heaviest yet since government forces backed by the AU force known as ATMIS launched an offensive last August against Al Shabab.

Museveni had already said last week that an initial panicked reaction to the attack contributed to the toll.