The United States and Saudi Arabia have made a renewed push for truce talks between Sudan's warring generals as deadly fighting has raged into its eighth week.

The foreign mediators called for "the parties to agree to and effectively implement a new ceasefire, with the aim of building to a permanent cessation of hostilities", Riyadh said on Sunday.

A five-day extension of a US- and Saudi-brokered truce formally expired on Saturday evening, with no signs of the conflict abating and fears that the rival sides were poised for an escalation.

Multiple ceasefires have been agreed and broken and Washington slapped sanctions on the two warring generals on Thursday, blaming both sides for the "appalling" bloodshed.

Envoys of Sudan's regular army and paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) remained in the Saudi coastal city of Jeddah despite the earlier collapse of ceasefire talks, the kingdom's foreign ministry said.

The RSF on Sunday claimed it had shot down a fighter jet after the army "launched an audacious airborne assault upon our forces' positions" in northern Khartoum.

A military source told AFP a Chinese-made jet crashed near the Wadi Seidna base north of Khartoum because of a "technical malfunction".

Witnesses said they saw an aircraft travelling from the south to the north of the capital with flames erupting from it.

Upwards of 1,800 people have been killed, according to the Armed Conflict Location and Event Data Project, and the UN says 1.2 million people have been displaced with more than 425,000 fleeing abroad.

Escalated fighting