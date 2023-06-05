Nearly 80 girls have been poisoned and hospitalised in two separate attacks at their primary schools in northern Afghanistan's Sar-e-Pul province, a local education official said.

Mohammad Rahmani, who heads the provincial education department, said on Sunday that nearly 80 female students were poisoned in Sangcharak district.

He said 60 students were poisoned in Naswan-e-Kabod Aab School and 17 others were poisoned in Naswan-e-Faizabad School.

“Both primary schools are near to each other and were targeted one after the other,” he said. “We shifted the students to the hospital, and now they are all fine."

The department's investigation is ongoing and initial inquiries show that someone with a grudge paid a third party to carry out the attacks, Rahmani said.

He gave no information on how the girls were poisoned or the nature of their injuries. Rahmani did not give their ages but said they were in grades 1 to 6.