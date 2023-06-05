Pakistani troops and the Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan group have exchanged fire in a northwestern region along the border with Afghanistan in a shootout that killed two soldiers and two terrorists.

According to the Pakistani army on Monday, the shootout took place late on Sunday in North Waziristan, a district in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province that is a former stronghold of the Pakistani Taliban.

Two terrorists were also wounded, and troops seized a cache of weapons at the site, according to an army statement. A search operation was underway in the area, it said.

On Saturday night, the TTP also claimed responsibility for an attack in the Jani Khel area of Bannu district, also in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, leaving two soldiers and two terrorists dead.

Although the Pakistani military says it has cleared North Waziristan of militants, occasional attacks and shootouts continue, raising concerns that the Pakistani Taliban are regrouping in the area.